A Liberal Antifeminist

A Liberal Antifeminist

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Ebenezer's avatar
Ebenezer
Oct 11Edited

It wasn't long ago when the enlightened feminist position was that slut shaming was bad, and women should be able to enjoy whatever kinky sex they want. Heck, some of Jane Doe's text messages even refer back to this feminist thinking, framing her sexual behavior as progressive--critics need to get with the times, etc. And now it seems people want to blame the situation on "patriarchy". Hypoagency again.

"Our Body Our Choice"

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Stephen Gee's avatar
Stephen Gee
Oct 11Edited

Reports I've read state that all participants in the group sex were very intoxicated with a mix of varying amounts of alcohol, ketamin and other narcotic substances.

The feminist position I've seen is that she couldn't really consent to sex because she was incapacitated from making reasonable judgement by the intoxicants, therefore the men are guilty of taking advantage of her incapacitated state, therefore they raped her.

However, by EXACTLY the same logic one can argue that ALL THE MEN WERE ALSO INTOXICATED, therefore they also couldn't really consent to sex with her .......... therefore she raped them.........

in fact she's guilty of 7 counts of rape, whereas each guy is only guilty of one count of rape.

Duh!

So, EVERYONE in the encounter is guilty of rape!

OMG! Quick, throw them all in prison immediately!

7 years for each guy, but she gets 25 years and no parole for multiiple crimes!

Bananas logic.

As for the argument that there were more males than the one solitary female, therefore she was coerced, I have two words for anyone making that stupid argument ......

Bonnie Blue.

So, let's see it for what it was... a wild varsity sex party.

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