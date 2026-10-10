[[Update 10.16.26] Given some reactions I’ve received to this piece, I want to make a few things clearer than I did in the original essay below.

First, my argument is related to the Cornell situation, but it’s not an argument about whether Jane Doe was or wasn’t raped. I.e., I’m not trying to litigate the specific facts in Doe’s case and whether they demonstrate consent, culpability, etc. I’ll wait until all the evidence comes in before making such a judgment. Keep in mind that in this piece I’m responding to a feminist, Defending Feminism, who concludes that rape occurred at Cornell based on more general principles of whether consent can ever obtain in the group sex context; so, I’m responding to the principles and theory she uses to conclude a rape happened, not her specific conclusion that it did. I’m concerned about the problematic implications of her reasoning.

Second, when I use the term “feminist” I’m referring to the subset of those who call themselves feminists who subscribe not just to a belief in the justness of sex equality but rather to those who subscribe to feminist ideology, generally meaning feminist narratives about social reality and history. I rather carelessly assumed that this would be understood. You can find my explanation of what I mean by “feminist” here.

Now, on to the essay . . . .”]

It’s not common for feminists to admit hypocrisy, but there is precedent for it. In the Nineteenth and early Twentieth Centuries feminists at once demanded equality, including the right to vote (but they didn’t demand equal responsibilities via, for example, the Selective Service), but also pushed for protective legislation that benefited women exclusively. As one scholar put it,

[U]ntil passage of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920, the suffrage movement counted adequate protective legislation for women and children among the principal benefits of obtaining the vote.

As an example of laws feminists sponsored via feminine special pleading are laws that made mothers the presumptive best parents in divorce proceedings. Feminists advanced the “tender years doctrine,” the notion that children, to ensure healthy development, must spend their “tender years” with their mothers rather than their fathers post-divorce. Yet, feminists today richly respond to men’s complaints about court bias in favor of mothers by describing that bias as a result of “patriarchy.” That is, even when feminists cause the problem, men are at fault. This is an extreme example of hypoagency, a term coined by Alison Tieman, which she uses to describe the manner in which feminists ascribe lesser agency to women than they actually have, and more agency to men than they have (hyperagency) (BTW, “agency” in this context means the ability to act autonomously and thus exert one’s will). Hypoagency is generally discussed in the context of individual bias in perception, but minimizing or erasing women’s active complicity in the establishment of bad laws or social norms reflects the degree to which hypoagency is embedded in the theoretical prism through which feminists view everything.

Anyway, this early feminist advocacy has been somewhat of an embarrassment to modern feminists, who at times grudgingly admit that early feminist arguments were less than perfect.

I want to highlight in this essay the degree to which feminists still at once demand equality for women but express an entitlement to systemic chivalry, meaning the institutionalization of a confluence of psychosocial phenomena that together tend to nudge individuals and social institutions in the direction of caring for and protecting women, and thus away from protecting men. Systemic chivalry is catalyzed by feminine special pleading, which is at the root of feminists’ historical and modern successes.

These psychosocial dynamics persist today. Social science shows that people are more inclined to protect women than men when both sexes are in equal danger, that women are more likely to receive men’s “costly altruism” than other men, that people prefer to sacrifice men over women, that people generally like women more than men, and that women are, around the globe, thought to be morally superior to men.

Because these dynamics persist, feminism persists. Why abandon such a historically fruitful strategy in the name of principled consistency when the former promises the benefits of equality without the buzz-killing drawbacks? Some feminists, in moments of honesty, might chalk this up to pragmatic sausage-making, the kind that is perhaps necessary for meaningful social change. But most feminists seem oblivious to the have-your-cake-and-eat-it-too contradictions entirely, reflecting, with little self-awareness, an extreme privilege women enjoy yet are never made to recognize: social gynocentrism and men’s moral deference. This is female meta-privilege, or privilege about privilege: here, meaning the privilege of one being able to exploit one’s privilege without having any social obligation to own that privilege or integrate its existence into one’s worldview.

As a man in academia, I am all too familiar with men who have major misgivings about feminism’s perceived moral and intellectual purchase, but who wouldn’t say so out loud for fear of being called woman-haters. “Gentlemen” don’t fight women. If one’s goal is to heap social derision on a man, one’s best bet is to accuse him of being against women. Such moral deference invites further feminist milking of systemic chivalry; we thus have a sort of race to the bottom.

Such reflects what is currently, and for quite a while has been, the general unearned privileged status of feminist thought in polite society. The contradictions go largely unchallenged and unmentioned. Well, conservatives challenge the feminist worldview frequently. But they have little presence in elite institutions such as academia and the mainstream media; as such, they no more than dent feminism’s official reputation as embodying the innocence and moral virtue people usually associate with women.

Systemic Chivalry and Rape Discourse

Moral deference to women, and the perceived urgency of protecting women, are dialed up to eleven when it comes to discussions of rape. (Attempts at) discussions of rape, more than any other topic, trigger intellectual flailing and moral bullying by women (and many men) toward men. Several days ago on social media, I pointed out what appeared to be a logical problem in feminist arguments about the Cornell situation. One feminist’s response: “So you’re one of them; watch your back you rapist motherfucker.”

Less extreme, though perhaps more insidiously problematic, is the feminine special pleading in Defending Feminism’s recent article on the Cornell situation. Her point: “the Cornell Jane Doe absolutely went through a gang rape.” Absolutely? Defending Feminism wants us to:

start to think seriously about the social factors that created this situation, and how to develop a sexual morality that goes beyond consent to guide young people in the future.

Sounds pretty anodyne. But how well does Defending Feminism (hereafter “DF”) really understand the “social factors” at play? It’s rather obvious that what she identifies as the relevant “social factors” are ungrounded speculations the type of which are common in feminist theory.

DF begins with what she terms “historical observations”:

In essentially every patriarchal society ever, men and women have clearly understood that a group of men having sex with a disempowered woman was an act of severe harm towards her; in fact, cross-culturally, men knowingly engage in this activity as a way to seriously punish and degrade women. . . . Male cults where men would punish women with rape [. . .] can be found across cultures all over the world, from hunter-gatherers to agricultural societies.

Assuming, generously, that these assertions are accurate, and not the product of interpretive chivalry—here meaning squinting to view history in a manner that reinforces the perceived need for women’s rescue—their relevance to whether Doe was raped is tenuous at best. These kinds of atmospherics are common in feminist arguments; they’re often presented as a dexterousness about social reality, a sensitivity to, and an appreciation for, the nuance and complexity of “context.” Square pegs of women’s historical suffering are shoved through the round holes of relevance, thus stacking the conceptual deck in women’s favor before the real arguments begin.

DF continues with what she considers to be the proper historical context:

Until maybe a few decades ago in the West, the idea of a “consensual gangbang” in which the woman was a willing, empowered participant who emerged well-adjusted and unscathed would have been considered obviously absurd.

“Obviously absurd”? First, this doesn’t prove itself; no evidence is provided for this assertion (no, William Buckner’s work isn’t evidence). And reason certainly doesn’t compel agreement. I doubt it’s true. Second, assuming it is true, it’s fair to assume that historically, women haven’t felt as free as they do today to express themselves sexually, so it stands to reason that fewer women participated in group sex voluntarily in the past than they do now. So, these alleged historical facts say nothing about whether some women today can be “willing, empowered participants” in group sex.

Now, I am not going to argue that this is a slam dunk argument proving that all such group sex must be harmful to women.

Excellent.

But I will say that for most of human history, it was undeniable to basically everyone that this kind of group sex carried extreme risk of both physical and psychological trauma for the female participant . . . .”

Again, where does DF get the idea that this is, and has always been, “undeniable to basically everyone”? Again, no evidence. It’s just a helpful assumption. DF has no earthly idea how often women engaged in and enjoyed group sex with men throughout human history. She’s shooting from the ideological hip.

And we have problematic logic. Assuming group sex has historically been, and currently still is, a method of punishing women, etc., this is also true for one-on-one sex. Men presumably have throughout history committed one-on-one rape of women for the same punitive/abusive purposes. However, no logical person would argue from this that it is “undeniable to basically everyone” that one-on-one sex between men and women has historically been, and still is, traumatic for women. And, even if it has been, it doesn’t follow that such sex was non-consensual.

I also want to emphasize that in a more egalitarian and peaceful but still broadly patriarchal society like our own, it’s also not surprising that men and women eroticize these sorts of extreme sexual dynamics. [O]ur culture . . . still eroticizes patriarchal hierarchies, and so extreme group sex is now a popular genre of pornography and a commonly reported sexual fantasy among both men and women. Unfortunately, the fantasy many women have of it in their minds does not translate to a harmless leisure activity in real life.

Enter DF’s feminine special pleading. Distilled, DF’s logic seems to be this: it’s common for women to want group sex, but that’s only because “patriarchy” conditions them to want it. And, when women get what they want and it causes psychological harm, not only is it men’s fault, it’s specifically rape.

Then there’s this:

It’s difficult at this point to say with any certainty exactly what transpired. But regardless, I also believe that she was obviously severely intoxicated, especially as the night wore on, such that any reasonable person would have been able to tell that she was not in control of her faculties or “empowered” in any sense in this situation.

Reasonable person? Why does this “reasonable person” standard only apply to the men? Can’t we also say that a “reasonable” woman would understand that if she goes to a frat house drunk, agrees to group sex, gets even more intoxicated, agrees to more sex and sniffs a line of ketamine off of a man’s erect penis, and has more sex, that she might be perceived as enjoying herself, and therefore consenting?

And why shouldn’t the standard be “guy who is as drunk/high as was Doe, if not more” instead of “reasonable person”? How can the men be said to have been “empowered” to see things as a “reasonable person” if they were equally inebriated (assuming they were)? Hyperagency; in this context men are required to own their decisions more than women according to many ideological feminists.

Now, if “consent” means nothing more than “she didn’t explicitly say no”, it can be argued that she consented. But if “consent” is to mean anything morally meaningful as far as sexual well-being is concerned, it must reference a person in a state where she could think clearly enough to prioritize and communicate her best interests.

In other words, DF is demanding chivalry and asserts that men who fail to provide it when they are in an equally incapacitated state as the “victim” are rapists. Men apparently have a moral obligation to, while as intoxicated as the woman, look out not just for implicitly/explicitly communicated consent but also for the woman’s “best interests.” To protect women from themselves. That this is incredibly motivated reasoning is obvious. In no other context do we say that inebriation makes an adult not responsible for their conduct that cuts against their own “best interests.” But, of course, rape of women must be the exception. That’s the pre-ordained conclusion. The reason, logic, and evidence will all fall into place because the conclusion must be correct, right? It doesn’t.

I think the event is properly described as rape (which is indeed how Doe herself now understands the event.) However, there is a separate question as to whether the men involved can be found morally or legally culpable for the rape. This is the question that most of the men’s defenders appear primarily interested in.

Of course this is the question men’s defenders are primarily interested in because it’s the entire question! There is no “separate question,” unless we’re going to agree that one can “commit” rape without being culpable. This is a contradiction. Rape is, both legally and morally, a crime of culpability; it’s not a strict-liability offense. It is not and should not be defined, morally or legally, based exclusively on effects: the woman’s feelings about the encounter.

Now, in any sane culture, if a decent man is hanging out with a bunch of other men, he should immediately have alarm bells ringing in his head if an intoxicated, solitary young woman enters the space and begins acting out sexually while consuming heavy amounts of alcohol and drugs.

I agree, but I don’t share DF’s reasoning in concluding this. Alarm bells are warranted not because any ensuing sex would automatically be rape, but because men in this situation should know that that they risk being falsely accused of rape . . . based on reasoning such as DF’s.

He should immediately think: this is a woman who lacks good judgment or boundaries, who is doing something extremely stupid and dangerous, who may be horrified and deeply upset by the experience later. His instinct should be to feel extreme unease at the situation and to try to remove her from such a situation, not encourage her even more.

Why should he think this? Why shouldn’t he assume that the woman, an adult, is exercising her own agency, even if inebriated, and that she simply wants what she seems to be pursuing? Again, the infantilization and demand for chivalry: men owe women protection from women’s own decisions; men in the moment should know better than the women about what’s in the woman’s “best interests.” Like a father watching over a daughter; there’s a word for that.

[Our sexual culture] tells men that . . . a certain percentage of women are simply “wired differently” and can easily engage in that kind of activity with no serious consequence; that it’s paternalistic to suggest that even an intoxicated woman may not know what’s best for her sexually.

Yes, to some extent our culture does say this. Because it’s true. There are women “wired differently” who truly like group sex. And it is paternalistic “to suggest that an intoxicated woman may not know what’s best for her sexually.” DF’s attempt to preempt this line of thought instead puts its accuracy on display.

Because Jane Doe apparently agreed to the group sex and did not ask it to stop, these men probably assumed that no further reflection was necessary.

Exactly. This was a reasonable assumption.

I can easily imagine their thought process being: some women are naturally into extreme sex and it’s no big deal to them, this woman says she’s into it, so let’s go.

Exactly. This is a reasonable thought process for a man who takes women seriously as equal adults with equal agency. It’s remarkable, and very telling, how often feminists view equal treatment as misogyny. In fact, a feminist’s master’s thesis in psychology highlights studies showing that:

[W]omen assumed that low BS in men [that is, men who demonstrate less “benevolent sexism,” i.e., chivalry] was indicative of higher [hostile sexism] and greater likelihood of perpetrating domestic violence . . . . Not only did people perceive [less chivalrous] men as more hostile and negative [toward women], but they also perceived [less chivalrous] men as equally hostile and negative [toward women] as [highly sexist] men.

Another study by Hammond, et al. (2013) stated:

[F]or women higher in psychological entitlement, [chivalry] legitimizes a self-centric approach to relationships by emphasizing women’s special status within the intimate domain and men’s responsibilities of providing and caring for women. Such care involves . . . [men] being willing to sacrifice their own well-being to provide for women [and by] placing [women] on a pedestal.

Feminists ostensibly disavow chivalry as patriarchal but at once demand it when it benefits women. The sense of entitlement is almost as breathtaking as polite society’s insistence on sheltering feminists from this fact. I can’t remember who said it, but it resonated: “feminism is patriarchy in lipstick.”

In fact, I would go farther and say that it’s possible Jane Doe herself, in her initial intoxicated state, may have believed she could be one of those fantasy porn star women, who can easily engage in extreme sex with no real consequence. But I want to be clear that even if women do desire these things in real life, the thought process of these men would still be reckless and unwarranted.

Wait. DF is saying that even though a woman agrees to group sex, thinking she can enjoy it with no harm—even if, to use her words, “women desire” group sex “in real life” (DF even admits later that “women often have these fantasies”)—that it’s reckless for the man to think she’s consenting? The distilled argument: a man is guilty of rape even though the woman genuinely consented, because he failed to disregard the grown woman’s expressed and genuinely held desires? Goodness gracious.

[A]t some point feminism needs to be about actually improving women’s conditions

I thought it was supposed to be about equality?

Conclusion

[Edit: None of the above is to suggest that a woman automatically consents to any sex that happens when she’s intoxicated. Far from it. A woman who is unconscious, or so intoxicated that the man has reason to know she can’t communicate non-consent, is raped if the man proceeds. And I’m open to arguments that what counts as rape in my eyes is not sufficiently expansive. At the same time,] it is a woman’s job, as an adult with agency, to own whatever vagaries of her psychology that may complicate how she processes sexuality of which she, in the heat of passion, approves. It’s her responsibility to behave in a correspondingly vigilant manner. When the woman fails at the latter, and she leads a man to believe she is genuinely exercising her own agency and consenting to sex, there is no rape (at least unless other circumstances weigh in favor of a rape having occurred), regardless of what effect it has on the woman. There is only a mistake. Again, this is not so much a final judgment about the Cornell situation specifically (facts are still coming in) as much as a counter to the more general feminist calls to imprison men who fail to paternalistically protect women from themselves.