Bruce Kantor’s recent post about Lizzy Borden has me musing over the phenomenon at work in feminists’ appraisal of who is privileged/disadvantaged by a heavy presumption of women’s general innocence and moral superiority. Gee, who does this privilege when it leads to shorter prison sentences for women?

If your response is “women are primarily harmed, or “that’s a tough one,” you are engaging in what I call “interpretive chivalry,” a manner of interpreting the world that leads to the mischannelling of excessive compassion toward women, prompting women’s rescue and thus a relative indifference to men’s wellbeing. In fact, psychologists have a name for the cognitive distortion that drives interpretive chivalry: gamma bias. According to psychologists Martin Seager and John Barry, “[t]he theory predicts that . . . masculinity is highlighted only in the domain of ‘privilege’ and ‘perpetration’ but hidden in the domains of ‘celebration’ and ‘victimhood’,” while the converse is true for women.

Central to feminism and the problems it begets is interpretive chivalry. I will focus here on a particularly egregious example of interpretive chivalry in action, an example drawn from my field, law.

Feminist legal theory dominates discourse on gender anything in legal academia. The result is that feminists make the arguments below with straight and earnest faces. Upon reading them, one may not know whether to be amused or frightened by the parody-level tendentiousness of the arguments, the result of an absurdly insular and ossified feminist intellectual culture.

Consider a context in which men have historically clearly been the victims of deadly discrimination: military conscription. In general, legal feminists comment on this issue of men’s burden in the most gynocentric terms possible, an approach reminiscent of Hillary Rodham Clinton’s declaration that “[w]omen have always been the primary victims of war. Women lose their husbands, their fathers, their sons in combat.”

In 1981, the U.S. Supreme Court decided Rostker v. Goldberg, in which the Court upheld the male-only Selective Service registration requirement. The Court concluded that the discrimination against men was not a violation of the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment.

Fast forward. A few years ago, hoping the Supreme Court would reconsider the issue, the National Coalition for Men filed suit against the U.S. Selective Service System on equal protection grounds. It’s no surprise that this suit was brought by male plaintiffs, and by an organization called the National Coalition for Men. It’s obvious to most that military conscription has historically burdened men, and only men. But the framing changed when the case worked its way up to the U.S. Supreme Court; this is when the National Organization for Women (NOW) joined the fight.

Enter interpretive chivalry.

NOW filed an amicus brief asking the Court to overrule Rostker and thus end the male-only registration requirement. Amicus briefs, often called “friend of the court” briefs, are submitted to the Court by individuals or organizations who are not parties to the suit but nevertheless have an interest in the case and want to nudge the justices to decide the case a particular way.

Wait. Why was NOW not a party to the suit? For decades feminists have offered men balmy assurances that men who seek genuine equality with women don’t need a movement of their own, because feminism already fights for equality. Great! So why didn’t NOW find a young male plaintiff with standing to sue and fund litigation that confronts what is probably the most egregious and obvious form of sex discrimination in human history? Selective Service discrimination is an inequality elephant in the room; an organization devoted to sex equality would certainly prioritize combating such injustice, right?

Of course, we know why NOW didn’t take the initiative on this issue. It’s simple. This sex discrimination benefits women. This may seem like a “no-duh,” but NOW’s token gesture in favor of equality—in the form of an amicus brief—was half-assed because feminists care about equality only when it benefits women. It’s likely that NOW, reading the tea leaves, seeing that the Supreme Court might invalidate the law, wanted to be on the record as supporting formal equality. So they can say “we were a part of this change, yay feminism!”

But, predictably, given the extreme gynocentrism in feminist narratives, NOW’s brief urged the Court to see this discrimination against men as oppression of women. Yes, you read that right.

NOW’s argument was not that male-only registration relegated men to the status of relative disposability, or even that the discrimination unfairly burdens men. Rather, the main thrust of NOW’s argument was that “Congress’s decision to exclude women from the male-only registration requirement denies women a key aspect of their citizenship,” which “perpetuates invidious stereotypes and archaic generalizations about the limited role women can and should play in serving their country, and imposes real harm.”

Who suffers this “real harm”? Women, we’re told, as male-only registration “marks women as second-class citizens”:

“Congress [has] perpetuated the myth that women are unnecessary to the nation’s national security, reflecting stereotypical attitudes towards the roles of men and women that . . . perpetuate the legal, social, and economic inferiority of women. . . . [T]he exclusion of women from registration stigmatizes them as incapable of contributing to the country’s defense [and] labels women as second-class citizens . . . . These invidious stereotypes undermine women’s place as equals in society and inflict real harms, in violation of their right to equal protection guaranteed by the Fifth Amendment.”

The climax of this burden inversion: “[m]ale-only conscription is not a benign benefit offered to women . . . [t]he [law] grants women the ‘favor’ of exempting them from the obligation . . . . But . . . the decision to spare women from this obligation stems from historical romantic paternalism that merely perpetuate[s] the legal, social, and economic inferiority of women.”

It is telling that NOW believed that this would be its most effective litigation strategy. Implicit in this strategy is an assumption that emphasizing harms to women would resonate in ways that highlighting harms to men would not. It’s some fancy footwork. Even in a context where some feminists seek formal equality, the harms to men are deliberately—strategically—underemphasized in favor of a focus on women. It seems the price men have to pay for change is to grit their teeth and compromise, accepting the narrative that their gendered burdens cause women more suffering than men. But such pragmatism over the narrative would be short-sighted. The narrative is the bud of the problem that must be nipped.

The gynocentrism of NOW’s position is generally embedded in the views of other legal feminists on the issue. As Professor Diane H. Mazur has pointed out in her law journal article A Call to Arms, feminist critics of the Rostker decision upholding selective service discrimination against men “were uniformly dissatisfied with the message that the decision sent about . . .” about men? No, “about women,” a message that allegedly “assigned them to protected roles and at the same time excluded them from benefits in the public sphere.” Similarly, as law professor Stephanie Levin has written, “[t]he view that the Rostker decision was a disaster for women . . . is now shared by many feminist organizations and commentators.”[1]

And there we have it. A parody-level example of interpretive chivalry: men suffer, women are the victims. Compassion hogging. All concepts in the feminist theoretical superstructure are the products of interpretive chivalry. This reckless theoretical indulgence bespeaks the ideological disposability of men in feminist theory.

Interestingly, NOW recently issued a Resolution to the National Organization for Women on Ending Military Draft Registration. It’s a strange document; NOW seemed to go out of it’s way to avoid recognizing that the current regime burdens only men. We get phrases like this:

WHEREAS, Selective Service registration continues to be required of all eligible in the U.S. within 30 days of their 18th birthday, despite historical opposition by Americans to the instatement of the draft . . . .

“All eligible?” The term “men” is completely absent from the document.

Anyway, what’s NOW’s new position?

WHEREAS, gender equality with respect to Selective Service could be achieved by ending Selective Service registration entirely; and THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that the National Organization for Women calls for an end to mandatory Selective Service registration in the United States . . . .

That’s right. They avoid the issue altogether by arguing there should be no draft at all. This is a valid point, but it’s also irrelevant to the question, which is: if we’re going to have Selective Service requirements, should the state impose that burden equally between men and women. Crickets.

Occasionally, feminists come close to hitting the moral and analytical sweet spot, recognizing that male-only registration exists because society views males as relatively disposable. Professor Levin highlighted “the conventional wisdom that Americans would never tolerate the sight of women returning from battle in body bags,”[2] and that “[t]he legislative history of the combat exclusion rules shows that Congress wanted to protect women from the harsh realities of war.”[3] Indeed, in a Senate hearing, those opposed to requiring women to register argued that “the protection of women is a mark of civilization and a method of safeguarding the human race.”[4] As another law maker explained:

“A decision which would result in a young mother being drafted and a young father remaining home with the family in a time of natural emergency cannot be taken lightly, nor its broader implications ignored. The [Senate Armed Services] Committee is strongly of the view that such a result, which would occur if women were registered and inducted under the [Carter] Administration plan, is unwise and unacceptable to a large majority of our people.[5]”

This is not exactly strong evidence that excluding women from the service obligation, in either design and effect, is about relegating women to “second-class citizenship.”

But the occasional feminist nods to the real reasons for male-only conscription are flashes in the pan, as they rarely, if ever, seem to drive feminist analyses. More standard are declarations like Professor Levin’s that “the most compelling argument” against male-only registration “is the citizenship argument . . . [which] asserts that since fighting for your country is the ultimate act of citizenship, women can never be fully equal members of the political community until they participate equally in combat.”

By the way, the discussion so far has focused on the relatively reasonable feminists who, at the end of the day, want to end Selective Service discrimination. But many feminists oppose subjecting women to the Selective Service. The feminist organization CODEPINK says the quite part out loud:

“Women’s equality will not be achieved by including women in a draft system . . . . The draft is not a women’s rights issue, as it does nothing to advance the cause of equality . . . . While we demand equal pay for women in all areas of our economy, it is irresponsible for the fight for women’s rights to seek equal moral injury, equal PTSD, equal brain injury, equal suicide rates, equal lost limbs, or equal violent tendencies that military veterans suffer from.”

What does it say about the current gender zeitgeist that a prominent feminist organization can make this argument with absolutely no awareness of the glaring contradictions and gynocentric special pleading involved? It says a lot. So much so that processing it all and integrating it all into a more finely calibrated worldview may, to the uninitiated, feel like drinking from a firehose.

Recently, the Swiss rejected an initiative that would have required women to register for the draft. As one journalist described the situation:

Politically, . . . the initiative remained isolated. An unusually broad alliance from the Social Democrats to the right-wing SVP rejected it. Critics emphasized that women are already responsible for a large proportion of unpaid childcare and care work and should not be subject to additional obligations. There were also warnings of high costs and economic losses because many young people would temporarily leave the labour market.

As another writer put it, quoting a government official:

While compulsory military service for women might be seen as “a step toward gender equality,” . . . the idea would “place an extra burden on many women, who already shoulder a large part of the unpaid work of raising and caring for children and relatives, as well as household tasks.”

I see. But what about the burdens that men shoulder in everyday life? Don’t the burdens cancel out? Of course not. Here we have the women are wonderful effect, which prompts the impressionistic hunch that women go above and beyond, sacrificing for society’s benefit in ways that men can’t match. Swiss men have a sort of debt to society for how easy they have it in everyday life. They pay that debt by being the only sex to kill, get maimed, or die for the nation’s defense. It appears some people are more equal than others.

[1] Stephanie A. Levin, Women and Violence: Reflections on Ending the Combat Exclusion, 26 New Eng. L. Rev. 805, 808

(1992) (emphasis added).

[2] Id. at 806.

[3] S. REP. NO. 96-826, at 159 (1980).

[4] 96 Cong. Rec. 13406 (1980).

[5] S. REP. NO. 96-826, at 159 (1980).