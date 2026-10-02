A Liberal Antifeminist

A Liberal Antifeminist

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Edward Cantu's avatar
Edward Cantu
Oct 7

Hi Nr, yeah, it's not a big surprise that this angle of the story is never emphasized. When women abuse their power it's never considered a big deal.

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Stephen Gee's avatar
Stephen Gee
Oct 3Edited

Thank you Edward.

Interestingly, I did a little digging....

Here in New Zealand, women got the vote in 1893.

They duly enjoyed participating in electing Ministers of Parliament thereafter.

Three election cyles later in 1916, Kiwi women had been voting for 23 years.

In that year the New Zealand government introduced mandatory conscription for MALES only.

Women were encouraged by that government to shame male "shirkers" and "cowards".

Many women did so, some with the use of white feathers as in the UK.

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