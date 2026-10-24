A Liberal Antifeminist

A Liberal Antifeminist

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Rachel Rutter Is My Lawyer's avatar
Rachel Rutter Is My Lawyer
2d

Certified Man Hater here. And a former student of yours as well (so I may be slightly biased).

Controversial topic yes; but I didn’t find anything remotely offensive in what you wrote.

It’s almost as if…this is what…academics are supposed to do…? *Gasp!

For what it’s worth, I know that you respect women, and your article made me wish I was back in a law school classroom. Keep em coming.

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1 reply by Edward Cantu
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Me
6d

A very good and measured post. Don't let the critics put you off. Remember that their attacks are projection. Feminism is nearly always projection.

"But if someone’s problem is with women in general, rather than with feminist ideology specifically, that person will not find agreement from me."

That's fair enough. However, I honestly believe that feminism is a reflection of the female psyche, of its biases and ways of thinking. Specifically, it's a reflection of the parts that are different to the male psyche. I don't think feminism can be disentangled from femininity. Feminists seem to admit as much when they reflexively brand any anti-feminist a misogynist. No doubt there are also male ideologies that can't be disentangled from masculinity.

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