Recently I published this piece relating to rape and consent, with the Cornell situation as the backdrop.

My argument was in response to a feminist writer, Defending Feminism, who argued that group sex is so unhealthy for women that men should know to not engage in it with a woman regardless of whether the woman manifestly consents and genuinely desires group sex in the moment. The argument seemed to be that men have an obligation to look out for women’s “best interests” rather than take women’s expressed consent seriously.

This, I argued, infantilizes women. And it has the corresponding effect of placing on men a burden to chivalrously protect women from their own decisions. This, in turn, reflects a hypocrisy in many feminist arguments: equality when it benefits women, infantilization when it benefits women.

The reaction has been fierce. Some detractors made good faith attempts to engage me about my ideas, even if they were bothered by what I wrote. I appreciate these people immensely, even if they think I’m a jerk. By contrast, some of my critics engaged by reading into my arguments troubling points I simply wasn’t making. And any attempts to disabuse them of their inaccurate readings only further fueled their disapproval. It’s been interesting.

Anyway, I cannot offer the contrition that some seem to believe should naturally flow from being the target of widespread disapproval. Those critics who don’t want me fired from my job at least want to see that I “get the message” from the condemnation and anger. I do get the message. While I want my critics to feel heard, my ultimate response is that I’ll continue to use my Substack page to unsheepishly comment on controversial matters relating to gender so as long as I believe prevailing narratives are bunk, unjust, and therefore in need of countering. Indeed, this seems like precisely the kind of engagement academic tenure is supposed to facilitate. Efforts to get me fired or formally disciplined by my university will not stop me.

While I don’t apologize, I do have two regrets.

First, notwithstanding my general inclination toward openness, I need to have a commenting policy. While a number of those who agree with me will make arguments that will draw charges of sexism, this is to be expected given how that charge is so overused and abused today. But at the other extreme some commenters simply posted trollish misogynistic comments. I want to draw the attention and support of folks who have problems with feminist ideology and refuse to walk on eggshells about it. But if someone’s problem is with women in general, rather than with feminist ideology specifically, that person will not find agreement from me. As such, I will in the future moderate comments more than I have so far, to exclude not only mindless misogyny but also ugly comments about me or about other posters. Again, the spirit of openness has so far compelled me to leave the latter comments up; the primary utility being demonstrating the ugliness with which some attack men who take positions I’ve taken, a phenomenon I touched on in my original essay.

The second thing I regret is thoughtlessly clicking “like” on a comment stating that women are intellectually inferior to men. I’m new to Substack. Until recently, I’ve clicked “like” as a perfunctory way of welcoming a commenter to the forum. In this case, this was a stupid idea. However, regardless of whether I clicked “like,” I responded to the comment disagreeing with it. Some chose to ignore my disagreement and focus only on the like. And some recognized my disagreement but insisted I should have disagreed more aggressively.

The question of whether men and women are equally intelligent is a scientific question not a moral question, though some readers have insisted I should have treated it as the latter. I disagree. I know next to nothing about this area of psychological research, a subfield I assume is complex. Therefore, my response was measured rather than indicting: essentially “well, let’s see, while questions like this are presumably complicated, men and women have the same average IQs and I have no basis in experience to conclude that either sex is intellectually inferior, so, nope, I don’t see a reason to agree.” That is, based on the little I know about the relevant science combined with my experience living in the world for fifty years, and teaching for fifteen, I would never say or believe that women are intellectually inferior to men. This should put this charge to rest. I know for some it will not.

Throughout all of this I have received a good number of supportive private messages and in-person comments. Some of these supporters, I happen to know, identify as feminists. The point being that the arguments I made in the essay are matters over which reasonable and thoughtful people of goodwill can disagree. In the coming months I welcome engagement from all sides of the respective conversations. I will endeavor to engage with detractors in good faith, and with interpretive charity, so long as they return the favor. I know many will not. But some will, and, again, I welcome them to this forum and thank them for their thoughtfulness.

A final thought. I realize that some readers have suffered sexual violations. It was never my intent to minimize the suffering of these folks or to otherwise undermine their perspectives about their experiences. I’m not a woman. And I’ve never been sexually assaulted. I simply don’t know what it’s like to be in such a situation. I’m mindful of this in my writing. But I’m also mindful about the importance of ensuring the health and fulsomeness of any discussion about this sensitive topic. It simply cannot be the case that the rules of discussion must be tailored to the needs of those whose lives have been most touched by sexual assault. While the impulse to set such ground rules is understandable, it’s ultimately not the healthiest approach. The reasons should be obvious. Discussions about this matter should strive to center fairness to all parties involved. Of course, the devil is in the details: what exactly does “fairness” mean in this context? This must be hashed out, not circumvented for the sake of the comfort that consensus often brings.