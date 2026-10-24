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I Make No Apologies . . . but
Reflections on my last essay and the reaction
Oct 24
•
Edward Cantu
22
9
The Cornell Situation & Feminist Special Pleading: A Response to Defending Feminism (UPDATED)
[[Update 10.16.26] Given some reactions I’ve received to this piece, I want to make a few things clearer than I did in the original essay below.
Oct 10
•
Edward Cantu
194
334
33
Interpretive Chivalry: Military Conscription Edition
Men’s suffering is misogyny!
Oct 2
•
Edward Cantu
20
8
1
September 2026
The Banality of Gynocentrism: A Response to Professor Chesko
And a Lesson in Using Google
Sep 12
•
Edward Cantu
31
7
4
August 2026
A Liberal Antifeminist: An Introduction
“Antifeminist” seems like a very aggressive term.
Aug 17
•
Edward Cantu
111
86
22
© 2026 Edward Cantu
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